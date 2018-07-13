Menu
Two people injured in overnight crash on highway

Emma Clarke
by
13th Jul 2018 5:52 AM

TWO people were taken to hospital following a crash on the Brisbane Valley Hwy overnight.

Emergency services were called to the highway at Ironbark just after 7pm following reports of a two-vehicle crash. 

One patient was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital and the other to the Royal Brisbane and Womens Hospital. 

They were both in stable conditions. 

 

Ipswich Queensland Times

