One dead, multiple injured in US school shooting

Children can be seen lining up after being evacuated. Picture: Shreya Nallapati Source:Twitter

Scene at Northridge, parent reunification center. They will call out last names by group as kids arrive. #stemshooting pic.twitter.com/tOBLcXHS3A — Jennifer Brown☀️ (@JenBrownColo) May 7, 2019

ONE student is dead and multiple others are injured following a shooting at a school in the US.

Two suspects are in custody and local media outlets are reporting one person has now died after two students open fired at a science and technology school in Colorado.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch just before 2pm local time.

Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth said police don't believe there are any other shooters, but tactical teams were still searching room by room.

"It is a very evolving situation," she said.

Officials guide students off a bus and into a recreation centre where they were reunited with their parents. David Zalubowski/AP

Police have confirmed the suspects are male students at the school, one adult and one juvenile. It is known they used at least one handgun to carry out the attack.

Earlier, Ms Nicholson-Kluth said she did not know if there were fatalities, only that there were eight students injured.

A man who called into local KOA radio told the station that two people burst into his son's classroom and opened fire, wounding two students.

The father said the victims were alive and the students reportedly tried to tackle the shooters and disarm them.

Ms Nicholson-Kluth told reporters officers could hear shots as they entered the school.

"There did seem to be some struggle going on when they got there; we don't know if that was students or security or officers," she said.

Five patients from the school are being treated at the Littleton Adventist Hospital, with four reportedly in a serious condition.

Another victim is in a good condition at Children's Hospital Colorado South Campus and two other people are being treated at Sky Ridge Medical Center, but their conditions are unknown.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock, confirmed that some of the victims were in surgery, with the youngest person injured aged 15.

The school teaches kindergarten to Year 12 students and has more than 1800 pupils.

It was sent into lockdown as police checked each classroom. Nearby schools were also placed on lockdown.

Police have issued search warrants for both of the suspects' houses, along with a car.

"We are going to do everything we can to investigate this and determine what happened," the sheriff said.

"This is a terrible event and something no one wants to have happen in their community."

Police gather outside STEM School Highlands Ranch. David Zalubowski/AP

Armed police officers and other emergency services are on the scene. Courtney Harper/AP

Firetrucks, ambulances, medical helicopters and police officers are at the scene.

Colorado Governor, Jared Polis, said the state government is monitoring the situation.

"We are making all of our public safety resources available to assist the Douglas County Sheriff's Department in their effort to secure the site and evacuate the students," he said in a tweet.

"We are monitoring the situation in real time. The heart of all Colorado is with the victims & their families."

Students are being evacuated from the school and reunited with their parents at a nearby recreation centre.

Children were seen crying and holding hands with schoolmates as officers helped them off the buses.

An ambulance also arrived and dropped off a half-dozen children. None appeared to be physically wounded, but some were crying.

Parents hug as they wait for the arrival of their children. David Zalubowski/AP

Officers were on the scene almost immediately after receiving the call as the school is near a sheriff's department substation.

A resident, Rocco DeChalk, told NBC News he saw a teenage boy being treated for a bullet wound in his back.

He helped the young victim into his home and applied pressure to the wound while they waited for an ambulance.

"He made a comment, `Oh, I'm starting to feel it now'," Mr DeChalk said.

"I told him that was probably the adrenaline kicking in and he was going into shock."

The school campus is not far from Columbine High School, where the mass shooting that killed 12 students took place in 1999.

This shooting comes less than a month after a woman made threats ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Columbine massacre, forcing hundreds of schools in the Denver area to close.

More to come.