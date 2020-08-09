Menu
Paramedics treated three people at the scene of a two-vehicle crash.
Two people hospitalised after serious two-car crash

Tom Gillespie
9th Aug 2020 9:08 AM
A MAN and a woman have both been rushed to hospital after they were involved in a serious two-vehicle crash east of Toowoomba yesterday.

The incident occurred on the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale and was reported just after 9pm.

Paramedics and fire crews attended the scene and helped free a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s from one of the cars, which had rolled over.

The man was treated for wrist and head injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Princess Alexandria Hospital in Brisbane in a stable condition.

The woman was flown with back, hip and abdominal injuries, also to Brisbane.

The driver of the other car was attended to at the scene, but declined transportation to hospital.

