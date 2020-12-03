Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 78-year-old man has died following a crash at Kepnock yesterday afternoon.
A 78-year-old man has died following a crash at Kepnock yesterday afternoon. Geordi Offord
News

UPDATE: Man, 78, dies following Kepnock crash

Geordi Offord
2nd Dec 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 3rd Dec 2020 5:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 5.30AM: A 78-YEAR-OLD man has died after a crash in Kepnock yesterday afternoon. 

Early investigations indicate the two vehicles, travelling in opposite directions, collided on Walker Street.  

The man had no pulse and was given first aid by an off duty nurse until ambulance officers could transport him to Bundaberg Hospital.  

He could not be revived.  

The 32-year-old woman driving the other vehicle was not injured.  

Police investigations will consider whether the man suffered a medical episode leading up to the crash.

UPDATE 7.45PM: FE Walker St has re-opened after a two-vehicle crash at Kepnock this afternoon. 

Paramedics, including critical care, were called to the scene at the Bundaberg Ring Rd and FE Walker St about 5pm. 

QAS treated a person at the scene who was in a critical condition. 

UPDATE 5.10PM: EMERGENCY crews have been called to a second two-vehicle crash on the Bundaberg Ring Rd this afternoon. 

Paramedics, including critical care, are on scene at the Bundaberg Ring Rd and FE Walker St. 

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics are treating one person for critical injuries. 

A Queensland police spokesperson said the road had been closed and diversions put in place.

They asked that motorists avoid the area if possible.

EARLIER: TWO people have been hospitalised after a two-vehicle crash at Kensington this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Kay McDuff Drive and the Bundaberg Ring Rd at 3.50pm.

Both people were taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Community Newsletter SignUp
bundaberg ring road editors picks qas bundaberg two-vehicle crash
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Man who died behind Gatton shops had medical history

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man who died behind Gatton shops had medical history

        News Police have released some details about the man who died at the Gatton shopping centre.

        REVEALED: How state bugdet will impact Lockyer, Somerset

        Premium Content REVEALED: How state bugdet will impact Lockyer, Somerset

        News Find out which Lockyer schools, parks and towns will benefit in this year’s state...

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail

        Gatton man told cops he didn’t know pavement was pub property

        Premium Content Gatton man told cops he didn’t know pavement was pub...

        News He pleaded guilty in the Gatton Magistrates Court after a headed argument broke out...