Two people breach Lockyer fire ban

Ali Kuchel
by
29th Nov 2018 3:36 PM

TWO people who breached local fire bans yesterday will receive "appropriate actions" from authorities.

Across the Lockyer Valley, emergency services responded to four fires.

While two call outs were due to fire ban breaches, another two were caused by sparks from power lines in the wind.

QFES Rural Fire Service West Moreton Area director acting inspector Paul Storrs said teams did a "superb job" to extinguish the fires quickly.

"Where we have power lines and strong winds, on occasions you do have fires below them," he said.

He said with heightened fire danger, volunteer, auxiliary and permanent fire fighters were on alert ready to respond.

"As soon as there is a fire, our guys are going as quickly as they can to manage these fires," he said.

Gatton Star

