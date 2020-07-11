Menu
The house at Molendinar where the stabbing occurred. Picture: 7 News Gold Coast
Crime

Two on the run after man stabbed in neck

by Isabella Magee
11th Jul 2020 3:26 PM
A MANHUNT is underway on the Gold Coast after a 28-year-old man was stabbed in the neck on Saturday morning.

The attack happened at about 11am at Molendinar.

Police are searching for a man and woman who fled the scene in a white Volkswagen Tiguan with the registration 936ZGX.

 

Paramedics transported the 28-year-old in a serious condition to the Gold Coast University Hopsital after they were called to the scene at about 11.11am.

Police arrived shortly after and established a crime scene.

The victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police are urging anyone who spots the car to not to approach it and call Policelink on 131 444.

Investigations are continuing.

 

 



