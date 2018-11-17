Menu
Login
News

Cops badly injured in assault

by KIERAN BANKS
17th Nov 2018 1:30 PM

*WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW*

A MALE police officer's head was split open as he came to the aid of a female colleague who was being assaulted as this graphic image shows.

Two men, aged 23 and 18, were arrested after the incident at 10am Thursday at Galuwinku.

AN NT Police spokesman said as police were arresting a 23-year-old man he allegedly repeatedly punched the female officer in the face.

A male officer was also allegedly attacked by an 18-year-old male when he went to intervene.

Both alleged offenders were eventually subdued and taken into custody. They were yet to be charged late yesterday.

Both officers received injuries which required treatment.

A police officer’s head was split open in an assault at Galiwinku
A police officer’s head was split open in an assault at Galiwinku

Assistant Commissioner Narelle Beer said that any assault on our police members is completely unacceptable.

arrest assault graphic injured police

Top Stories

    Severe storms to hit Lockyer, Somerset

    Severe storms to hit Lockyer, Somerset

    News A storm warning has been issued for the Lockyer and Somerset region

    • 17th Nov 2018 2:20 PM
    Cemetery reopening allows for family traditions to continue

    Cemetery reopening allows for family traditions to continue

    News Forest Hill families can again be buried together.

    • 17th Nov 2018 2:58 PM
    An art exhibition to never forget

    An art exhibition to never forget

    News Toogoolawah remembers

    Farm worker changes welcomed by producers

    Farm worker changes welcomed by producers

    News The Federal Government announces revised visa programs.

    Local Partners