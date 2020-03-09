Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Two school students the latest coronavirus cases confirmed

by Stephanie Bedo and Ben Graham
9th Mar 2020 7:45 PM

 

There are fears coronavirus figures across the country will climb even further with  75 Aussies already diagnosed.

The latest are two Year 10 students at a school in Sydney's west and a Year 7 student in the north. 

There is growing worry people are not isolating themselves when sick, causing the deadly infection to spread further.

A student in Hobart went to two nightspots and to work at a hotel after he had been told to stay home while waiting for results of tests. A woman in Perth went to an orchestra concert and a Melbourne doctor treated patients while experiencing symptoms.

Now the country's peak medical body has urged politicians to step back and let Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy be the main voice of the country's response, to avoid confusion.

coronavirus editors picks school children school closures seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Laidley Squash Club has secret weapon for 2020 season

        premium_icon Laidley Squash Club has secret weapon for 2020 season

        News JUNIORS are putting this Laidley team on the map, with big plans for the 2020 season.

        New Lockyer group for people affected by Parkinson’s

        premium_icon New Lockyer group for people affected by Parkinson’s

        News WE need to talk about Parkinson’s disease and a local group is working to make that...

        IN COURT: 34 people appearing in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 34 people appearing in Gatton court today

        News Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Gatton Magistrate’s Court today.

        ROAD TOLL: Costs continue to rise on local roads

        premium_icon ROAD TOLL: Costs continue to rise on local roads

        News WHAT is the most expensive road to maintain? Find out here.