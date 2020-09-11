Two new cases confirmed in West Moreton region

QUEENSLAND recorded two new COVID-19 cases today, with both from the West Moreton region.

After a welcome day of no new cases on Thursday, the state recorded a pair of positive cases with both already in quarantine.

One is linked to the Ipswich Hospital cluster and the other the correctional facilities cluster in Wacol.

It takes the total number of active cases in Queensland to 28.

"Both of them were in quarantine and were known to be direct contacts of already confirmed cases," Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said.

"One of them (is) the seventh member of a household all who now have had COVID-19 but who were in quarantine.

"And the other (is) a confirmed community contact of a (previously confirmed) case."

Deputy chief health officer Dr Sonya Bennett said two new cases being picked up while they were both in quarantine was a "good sign."

"One of the cases is linked to the Ipswich Hospital," she said.

"It was a community contact of a case so not a hospital contact if you like but certainly linked to the hospital cluster … more of a social type contact.

"The other one is linked to one of the correctional facilities clusters and has occurred in a household.

"They've been in (quarantine) for some time.

"(Both cases) were identified as potentially being exposed, put into quarantine, were not symptomatic at the time, developed symptoms in quarantine, were tested and positive.

"That's exactly what we want to see.

"I can't tell you the exact number of days (they were in quarantine) but it's probably about a week."

Dr Bennett said most of the 28 active cases were doing "reasonably well".

"We continue to monitor their health and hope they stay that way," she said.

"One of the recent cases was an older gentleman.

"I think the longer we go where we are picking up cases who are in quarantine if they hadn't been traced may have been infectious in the community is a good sign.

"I think (it's) a sign that we can quickly get this outbreak under control if that continues every day that that happens."

