Two more wins for Somerset’s luckiest tavern

PATRONS of the Brisbane Valley Tavern have celebrated a successful start to the new year, with two pokie wins in the space of a week.

On Sunday, December 29, one lucky local ended his year on a high note, securing an undisclosed amount in a major win.

Less than a week later, on Friday, January 3, another winner kicked off the new decade with a $1060.03 win.

Though these were certainly welcome windfalls for the recipients, they’re far from the largest wins secured at the tavern in recent times.

In October, there were two grand jackpot wins of $10,485.24 and $10,323.43, with five other big wins taking place earlier in the year as well.

“We have a high rate back to player, so it has to keep going off,” tavern owner Nikki Amante said.

“I think we’ll definitely be seeing more big wins in future.”

The higher rate back to players means less profit for the popular tavern, but the rewarding results for customers speak for themselves.

The tavern’s luck doesn’t look likely to run out anytime soon, and with a track record like this, it’s only a matter of time before fortune once again befalls the pokie players at the Brisbane Valley Tavern.