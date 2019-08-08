Two more students invited to shadow mayor for a day

LAST week, two Year 11 students had the privilege of accompanying Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan during her daily duties.

The first of these two was Jordan Fletcher, from Laidley State High School.

He spent most of July 30 sitting in on meetings and following along with discussions and debates.

Jordan has an avid interest in engineering and development processes and saw his day with the Mayor as an opportunity to learn more about how the council operates behind the scenes.

"I have an interest in the way things work,” he said.

"I don't plan to go into council but it was still interesting and eye-opening to see how things work and how people act.”

He said he learned a lot about the duties of the Mayor.

"I thought it was all about signing things and reading over papers but it seems to be a lot more about working with people,” he said.

The second student was Carl Rasmussen, from Faith Lutheran College, on Thursday, August 1.

Faith Lutheran College student Carl Rasmussen Nathan Greaves

Carl said the prospect of spending a day with the Mayor was outside of his comfort zone, which was exactly why he embraced the opportunity.

"Stepping out of my comfort zone is what I aim to do, even though I'm terrified of it, because I find that's the only way we can really progress,” he said.

He said his day at the council taught him more about developing confidence, active listening and working with others, skills he hoped to embody and put to use in a future leadership role at his school.

"I want to reassure the school body that I'm someone to trust, like and relate to, if I did get a position,” he said.

"What I really want to do is motivate people and inspire them to be the very best they can be.”

This is the second year Cr Milligan has offered to give local students a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the council, and help them discover their leadership potential.