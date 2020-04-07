Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Four more deaths as national death toll climbs to 45

7th Apr 2020 8:22 AM | Updated: 9:08 AM

Fiver more people have died in NSW, Victoria and South Australia, including another Ruby Princess passenger and another Dorothy Henderson lodge resident.

A 90-year-old man died at Liverpool Hospital. He was a resident of the Opal Care Bankstown, the second death from that facility.

The latest Dorothy Henderson Lodge victim was a 90-year-old man, making him the sixth resident to die.

The Ruby Princess passenger was an 87-year-old woman.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed that another person has died in Victoria overnight, bringing the state's death toll to 11 and the national toll to 44.

"We send our best wishes to their family and loved ones," he said.

And in South Australia the state has recorded its first death. The victim, a man in his 70s, died at the Royal Adelaide Hospital overnight.

 

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 deaths editors health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Church given eight pallets of food to make hampers

        premium_icon Church given eight pallets of food to make hampers

        Community Hampers will be available for just $2 for those doing it tough during coronavirus crisis.

        CASE UPDATE: No new cases for West Moreton

        premium_icon CASE UPDATE: No new cases for West Moreton

        News No additional cases have been confirmed for the West Moreton region today.

        Graffiti culprit wanted by Gatton police

        Graffiti culprit wanted by Gatton police

        Crime CCTV footage has captured a suspect believed to be responsible for leaving graffiti...

        Where you can grab pizza, dessert without leaving car

        premium_icon Where you can grab pizza, dessert without leaving car

        Business Don’t bother cooking this weekend, head down to the region’s first drive-by diner...