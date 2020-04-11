Menu
Two people remained unaccounted for and eight units were damaged in a fire.
Two people missing as eight units damaged in fire

11th Apr 2020 7:30 AM
TWO people are missing after fire ripped through a Gold Coast unit complex.

Fire broke out at the Biggera Waters building about 1.30am today, with firefighters arriving to find it well alight.

Police said residents were evacuated but two people were still unaccounted for.

Eight units were damaged in the blaze and police have declared a crime scene as officers try to find out what sparked the fire.

Originally published as Two missing as eight units damaged in fire

