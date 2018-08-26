Two men wanted over Lowood business burglary

Police are looking for these men.

POLICE have released images of two men wanted following a break and enter at a Lowood business on August 22.

Just before 9pm, a silver utility went to a petrol station at Fernvale where the vehicle left before the occupants had paid for fuel.

At around 9.30pm, the same vehicle with two men inside drove into the carpark of a convenience store on Main St at Lowood.

The men forced entry to the locked store through the front doors before stealing a large quantity of tobacco products and several charity boxes.

The men made several trips back to their vehicle with the goods, before leaving in the utility and heading North along Main St.

Police are appealing for assistance from the public in identifying the men pictured in the CCTV images.

The first man is described as Caucasian, wearing a grey hoodie with a chequered flannelette style design, black long pants and black shoes.

The second man is described as Caucasian, wearing a dark grey hoodie, black long pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information for police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

