MEN TRAPPED: A rescue helicopter is on scene after a serious crash was reported on the Brisbane Valley Highway.
MEN TRAPPED: A rescue helicopter is on scene after a serious crash was reported on the Brisbane Valley Highway. Tobi Loftus
Two men trapped in truck following horror crash

Ebony Graveur
by
6th May 2019 7:13 AM

A RESCUE helicopter was called to a single-vehicle traffic incident after a semi-trailer hit a number of trees on the side of the Brisbane Valley Highway near Lake Wivenhoe and rolled.

Paramedics are still working to free two passengers currently entrapped in the truck, after a passer by alerted emergency services to the crash at 3.41am.

Two Fire and Rescue crews are on scene.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Ambulance Service said the ages of the patients were unknown but that both men were in serious condition.

