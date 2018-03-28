Two men taken to hospital after Bruce Hwy crash

TWO men were taken to hospital after they were involved in a Bruce Hwy car crash near Miriam Vale.
Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Police Service were called to the scene shortly before 3am.
The crash involved one car.
A QAS spokesperson said the two people were taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.
A QPS spokesperson said the car was off the road, so it did not need to be closed.
He said the car was still on the side of the road.
