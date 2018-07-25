Menu
Login
Crime

Manhunt follows double shooting outside Maccas

25th Jul 2018 5:50 AM | Updated: 7:45 AM

A GUNMAN is on the run after shooting two men as they sat in their car outside a McDonald's in Sydney's west overnight.

The man reportedly approached their car in the carpark on Woodville Rd, Merrylands just after midnight on Wednesday, then fired a number of shots into the car.

The gunman fled on foot and was last seen running through Granville Park.

The two victims drove out of the car park, before stopping nearby and contacting emergency services.

The men, aged in their 20s, were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

editors picks merrylands shooting

Top Stories

    Benefits of table tennis go beyond a bit of fun

    Benefits of table tennis go beyond a bit of fun

    News Barry Driver has been playing table tennis for over 60 years.

    Water security is vital for future of local producers

    Water security is vital for future of local producers

    News Irrigators call for water security

    Gatton Hawks make statement with Valleys upset

    Gatton Hawks make statement with Valleys upset

    News There are now just two fixtures left in the season.

    Jayde Kendall's memory will never fade from Gatton

    Jayde Kendall's memory will never fade from Gatton

    People and Places Jayde Kendall's memory will never fade from Gatton

    Local Partners