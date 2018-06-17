Menu
Gladstone Water Police rescued two men who were clinging to the hull of their boat overnight on Friday.
Men rescued after spending night clinging to boat's hull

Tegan Annett
by
17th Jun 2018 5:55 PM | Updated: 18th Jun 2018 5:42 AM

TWO men are recovering after spending a night clinging to their boat in waters off Gladstone on Friday night.

They ran out of petrol on Friday afternoon. During the night, the boat overturned south of Rock Cod Shoal, about 20km east of Gladstone.

Volunteer Marine Rescue assisted police in the rescue and the two were found clinging to the hull of their boat about 10.30am Saturday.

Each man had minor injuries.

About 11.40 on Saturday morning, Water Police were called to Lamont Reef where an EPIRB was activated after a vessel experienced mechanical issues.

The master was suffering chest pains and severe seasickness and required urgent medical assistance.

Water Police located the vessel after receiving information from a private seaplane that assisted in the search.

The two men were rescued from the boat and taken back to Gladstone Marina and the master was taken to Gladstone Hospital for treatment.

Gladstone Water Police officer in charge Jeff Barnett reminded boaties to plan their trip, have enough fuel and ensure their safety equipment is serviced and in good condition.

"Yesterday was a prime example of what people do in their own time to ensure the safety of others and I can't speak highly enough of the work our volunteers do," he said.

editors picks gladstone police volunteer marine rescue water police
Gladstone Observer

