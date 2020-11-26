Menu
Emergency services on the scene of the Toowoomba Bypass crash.
News

Two men injured in two-vehicle smash on Toowoomba Bypass

Matthew Newton
26th Nov 2020 2:20 PM
UPDATE, 2.50PM: Queensland Ambulance Service officers are treating two patients after a truck and ute collided in the eastbound lane of the Toowoomba Bypass this afternoon.

A QAS spokeswoman said a man in his teens was being treated for lower limb injuries and seatbelt-related injuries, while another man suffered some minor chest and leg injuries.

One of the men has been transported to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

The other is expected to follow.

Both police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are also on scene.

EARLIER: Emergency services are rushing to the scene of a collision involving a car and a truck on the Toowoomba Bypass.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said emergency services received the call at 2pm and were on their way to the incident, which occurred between 3-5km from the bottom of the Bypass.

The collision occurred in the eastbound lane, the spokeswoman said.

The Department of Main Roads and Transport is advising delays are expected as a result of the crash.

The truck is believed to be a semi-trailer.

Two QFES crews, Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service crews are on their way to the incident.

More to come.

