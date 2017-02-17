Two Laidley Blue Dogs players line up in maroon

REP SELECTION: Laidley players Harry Wood (back row, fifth from left) and Lachlan Pfeffer (front row, second from left) turned out for the QAS side.

CRICKET: Two Laidley District Cricket Club players were a part of the Queensland Academy of Sport team which triumphed against New South Wales last week.

Lachlan Pfeffer, 25, and Harry Wood, 18, came through the junior ranks at Laidley and were both selected in the side for the first time.

The QAS team competes in the Toyota Futures League , which is a national 2nd XI competition featuring teams from each state.

While they now play for Valley District and Ipswich Hornets first grade sides respectively, the pair still represent the Blue Dogs in the Monday night Big Bash competition.

Over the course of the four day game, New South Wales took out the first innings but Queensland stormed back to claim the outright win.

"It's one of the most special wins I've been a part of since we were chasing from the first day and won on the last afternoon,” Wood said.

Both said the competition was the highest standard they had played in so far in their careers.

Wood grabbed three wickets off nine overs across the match and made 52 runs across his two innings with the bat.

"I just tried to learn as much as possible, picking up on the little things whether it was the way they prepared or how they went about things,” Wood said.

"It was awesome, the whole thing was a great learning curve.”

Pfeffer, batting at first drop, made 36 in his two outings with the bat.

"I've been on tours with U17s and U19s teams but it was my first tour away in a seniors men's team, it was a very good experience,” Pfeffer said.

"You're playing with a very high standard of teammates and getting to play against someone like (Australian international) Gurinder Sandhu.”

The duo have known each other through the club for a decade and are hoping to link up again if they are selected for the squad when they take on the ACT on March 6 in Brisbane in the final fixture of the season.