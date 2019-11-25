Menu
This car rolled over in Wilsonton Heights just after before 1pm on November 25.
Two kids, two adults pull themselves from car in rollover

Tobi Loftus
Michael Nolan
by and
25th Nov 2019 1:08 PM | Updated: 2:33 PM
UPDATE: A DAIHATSU sedan was left balancing on its side after its drive lost control, struck a tree and flipped shortly before 1pm today.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated a woman and two children for superficial injuries and transported them to Toowoomba Hospital for observation.  

A man was also treated on scene for minor cuts.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services station officer Paula Douglas said all occupants had removed themselves from the vehicle before officers arrived.

Crash scene investigations will continue.  

Earlier: TWO adults and two children have pulled themselves out of a car that rolled over in Wilsonton Heights this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the incident occurred on Port St just before 12.50pm.

"It was a single vehicle rollover," she said.

"There are four patients, two adults and two children. They're all conscious and alert and removed themselves from the vehicle.

"Paramedics are assessing and the critical care paramedic is there as well." 

Three patients have since been transported to the Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

