Five people, including two children, were hospitalised after two separate crashes on the Warrego Highway in the Lockyer Valley on Sunday night.
Two kids, three adults hospitalised after highway crashes

Lachlan Mcivor
21st Dec 2020 7:33 AM
FIVE people, including two children, were hospitalised after two separate crashes on the Warrego Highway in the Lockyer Valley last night.

Two kids and an adult were taken to Gatton Hospital after their vehicle rolled on the highway in Helidon on Sunday night.

All three were in stable conditions.

Paramedics transported the patients from the single-vehicle accident on the westbound lanes of the highway about 7.15pm.

About 40km down the highway, paramedics were responding to a two-vehicle crash around the same time.

They transported two patients with minors injuries to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions after the crash on the eastbound lanes of the highway at Hatton Vale, outside Rusty’s service station.

