Two key changes that will cut costs, boost development

Boundary mergers will allow for future development at Toogoolawah’s The Condensery. (File Image)

Boundary mergers will allow for future development at Toogoolawah’s The Condensery. (File Image)

DECISIONS from this week’s Somerset Regional meeting have been announced, including boundaries at the Toogoolawah Condensery and Harlin Waste site.

Both decisions aim at cutting operation costs and allow for future development in the region.

TOOGOOLAWAH CONDENSERY

FIVE parcels of land will be merged together to allow for future development at The Condensery in Toogoolawah.

The Condensery currently sits across five lots, but rules and regulations mean building is restricted due to land boundaries.

It was raised in today’s Somerset Regional Council meeting that merging the lots would be a benefit to council.

Presently, building over property boundaries, and supplying electricity as well as water over boundaries is not allowed – prohibiting further development.

Councillors unanimously agreed to amalgamate the lots, dissolving any boundary issues.

HARLIN WASTE SITE

A seven-hectare site predominantly used as a high voltage line easement will hopefully become land belonging to council.

Currently, the council pays about $5000 annually to lease the land from the Department of Natural Resources, Energy and Mines.

Councillors approved the decision to acquire the site to reduce operating costs.