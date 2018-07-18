Menu
Two people have been injured in a gas explosion reported to have happened in a caravan at a Coast property.
Chopper to fly Coast gas explosion victim to Brisbane

Stuart Cumming
18th Jul 2018 5:41 PM | Updated: 5:57 PM

UPDATE: A helicopter rescue crew is preparing to fly a woman to Brisbane after she was injured in a gas explosion in a caravan.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man and a woman were being assisted by people at the scene of the Cooroibah explosion when paramedics arrived.

He said the woman, who suffered burns to her hands and legs, was being taken by ambulance to Sunshine Coast Airport where a helicopter was being readied to fly her to a Brisbane hospital.

The spokesman said the man was being taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment of burns to his arm.

Emergency services were called to a Silverwood Drive address in Cooroibah at 4.47pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said they were responding to reports of a gas explosion.

She said however there was no fire to put out when crews arrived.

Paramedics are currently treating a male patient for burns to his lower arm as well as a female patient for burns to her hands and legs.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the two were in a stable condition.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

