Menu
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics. David Nielsen
News

Two injured in Bruce Highway crash overnight

Melanie Plane
by
10th Jul 2018 7:27 AM

TWO people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the Bruce Highway south of Mackay last night.

Just before 8pm, emergency crews were called to the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Walz Road at Bakers Creek following reports of a two-vehicle crash.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said two fire crews attended.

"We were on scene for about 40 minutes, it was a two vehicle crash with no entrapments," the spokesman said.

"Our crews removed the vehicles from the roadway and left the scene in the hand of Queensland Police."

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed two people were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

"Paramedics transported two patients with minor injuries to Mackay Hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway," a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

bakers creek bruce highway bruce highway crash queensland ambulance queensland fire and emergency services queensland police walz road
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Demand for hobby farms in the Lockyer Valley is growing

    Demand for hobby farms in the Lockyer Valley is growing

    News The interest for hobby farms in the region is growing, according to local real estate agents.

    Mary's new outlook on life a year on from stem cell op

    Mary's new outlook on life a year on from stem cell op

    Health Mary Cullinane has been back in Australia for a year.

    Childcare changes help some, not all

    Childcare changes help some, not all

    News Not all are happy with the changes

    Lettuce prices hit Lockyer Valley producers' pocket

    Lettuce prices hit Lockyer Valley producers' pocket

    News Lockyer lettuce growers are struggling to make a profit.

    Local Partners