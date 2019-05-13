Menu
Login
HIGH SPEEDS: A crash in Mulgowie landed two in hospital following a high-impact crash.
HIGH SPEEDS: A crash in Mulgowie landed two in hospital following a high-impact crash. Bev Lacey
Breaking

Two injured in 100km/hr crash

Ebony Graveur
by
13th May 2019 7:25 PM

TWO male patients have suffered minor injuries following a crash on Mulgowie Road this afternoon.

The two-vehicle roll over was reported at 4.20pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the incident involved high speeds of about 100 kilometres an hour.

Both passengers were transported to hospital in a stable condition.

In another incident, a single-vehicle crash in Plainland has led to one patient being transported to the Laidley Health Service.

Paramedics attended the scene on Laidley Plainland Road just after 3pm.

ambulance crash crashes high speed qas
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Tom takes on training challenge to keep his job

    Tom takes on training challenge to keep his job

    News While his job is to empty the vegetable scraps, Tom needed to get a special certificate to continue

    Dry weather pushes wild dog populations east says hunter

    Dry weather pushes wild dog populations east says hunter

    News Within a fortnight there has been at least six separate attacks.

    Just two candidates show face at event

    Just two candidates show face at event

    News Just one quarter of candidates attended the election event.

    New approach to show hits big with the kids

    New approach to show hits big with the kids

    News There were smiles all round with children running from ride to ride.