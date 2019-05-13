Two injured in 100km/hr crash

HIGH SPEEDS: A crash in Mulgowie landed two in hospital following a high-impact crash.

TWO male patients have suffered minor injuries following a crash on Mulgowie Road this afternoon.

The two-vehicle roll over was reported at 4.20pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the incident involved high speeds of about 100 kilometres an hour.

Both passengers were transported to hospital in a stable condition.

In another incident, a single-vehicle crash in Plainland has led to one patient being transported to the Laidley Health Service.

Paramedics attended the scene on Laidley Plainland Road just after 3pm.