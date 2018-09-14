Menu
Login
Police car. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Police car. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman
News

Two hospitalised: driver hit with ticket after crash

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
14th Sep 2018 8:21 AM

TWO people have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash late last night.

Bundaberg police responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of Boundary and Walker Sts at 10.15pm.

A Bundaberg police spokesman said one of the cars had driven through a red traffic light, colliding with another car that had right-of-way.

A 37-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were taken to Bundaberg Hospital with minor injuries.

The police spokesman said the man and the woman had suffered bruising from the crash and one had a potential fracture.

Both were in a stable condition.

The driver of one of the cars received an infringement notice for failing to stop at a red turn signal.

"People just need to take more care, really," the spokesman said.

bundaberg crash injuries qps rtc
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Club aiming to move as fast as lightning

    Club aiming to move as fast as lightning

    News The club took part in the Queensland Triathlon Series for the first time last season.

    Action group helps graduating students frock up

    Action group helps graduating students frock up

    News Over 300 formal wear items have been donated to help the cause.

    Crews to return to Grantham fire site this morning

    Crews to return to Grantham fire site this morning

    News Firefighters will return to the site of the Grantham blaze

    Close call for Grantham hobby farmer

    Close call for Grantham hobby farmer

    News Grantham fire surges toward highway

    Local Partners