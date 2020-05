CRASH: Two patients have been taken to hospital.

TWO patients were hospitalised following a crash in Gatton’s CBD late last night.

At 10.47pm, two vehicles collided on Railway Street, drawing paramedics, including Critical Care, to the scene.

Two patients, one with neck pain and the second – a male in his 20s with suspected spinal injuries and abdominal injuries – were both transported in stable conditions to Ipswich Hospital.