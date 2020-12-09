Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics are en route to a multi-vehicle crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway (file image).
Paramedics are en route to a multi-vehicle crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway (file image).
News

Two elderly women transported to hospital by paramedics

Hugh Suffell
9th Dec 2020 11:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: Three patients have been taken to hospital following a head-on traffic accident this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman confirmed two patients, a woman in her 70s, and another woman in her 60s were taken to the PA hospital.

The woman in her 70s was reported to have sustained chest, neck and foot injuries.

The woman in her 60s had rib and chest injuries.

Paramedics also transported an uninjured man to Ipswich hospital as a precaution.

A Queensland Police spokesperson confirmed the accident involved two hatchback vehicles.

The initial accident blocked north bound traffic on the Brisbane Valley Highway, however traffic is now flowing in both directions.

EARLIER: Paramedics are rushing to the scene of a two-vehicle head on collision on the Brisbane Valley Highway at Wanora.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said emergency services received a call at 9.55am.

The spokesperson said multiple crews were heading to the scene to treat three patients.

Queensland Police say all lanes of the Brisbane Valley Highway are blocked.

More into to come …

brisbane valley highway crash
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOCAL HERO: Plainland man instrumental in saving iconic pub

        Premium Content LOCAL HERO: Plainland man instrumental in saving iconic pub

        News A Plainland man didn’t think twice, jumping into action this morning to help save a local pub from fire.

        $1.4m water pipeline project now in state’s hands

        Premium Content $1.4m water pipeline project now in state’s hands

        News The Lockyer council endorsed the business case for a new water pipeline through the...

        Historic pub saved from potential fire disaster

        Premium Content Historic pub saved from potential fire disaster

        News Quick-thinking pub staff and a passerby helped prevent a fire from destroying the...

        Fire crews respond to blaze at iconic Plainland pub

        Premium Content Fire crews respond to blaze at iconic Plainland pub

        News SMOKE could be seen billowing from the roof of the pub just after 5am. DETAILS +...