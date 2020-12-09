Two elderly women transported to hospital by paramedics

Paramedics are en route to a multi-vehicle crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway (file image).

Paramedics are en route to a multi-vehicle crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway (file image).

UPDATE: Three patients have been taken to hospital following a head-on traffic accident this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman confirmed two patients, a woman in her 70s, and another woman in her 60s were taken to the PA hospital.

The woman in her 70s was reported to have sustained chest, neck and foot injuries.

The woman in her 60s had rib and chest injuries.

Paramedics also transported an uninjured man to Ipswich hospital as a precaution.

A Queensland Police spokesperson confirmed the accident involved two hatchback vehicles.

The initial accident blocked north bound traffic on the Brisbane Valley Highway, however traffic is now flowing in both directions.

EARLIER: Paramedics are rushing to the scene of a two-vehicle head on collision on the Brisbane Valley Highway at Wanora.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said emergency services received a call at 9.55am.

The spokesperson said multiple crews were heading to the scene to treat three patients.

Queensland Police say all lanes of the Brisbane Valley Highway are blocked.

More into to come …