Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two men have died in a single vehicle crash in Taabinga this morning. Photo/File
Two men have died in a single vehicle crash in Taabinga this morning. Photo/File
News

Two dead, one injured in horror Burnett crash

Tristan Evert
24th Jan 2021 1:27 PM | Updated: 25th Jan 2021 4:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two men have died and another man has been injured following a single vehicle traffic crash in Taabinga this morning.

Preliminary investigations indicate just before 4.30am a silver station wagon was travelling south west along the Bunya Highway when it left the roadway and overturned.

As a result of the crash a 34-year-old man and 39-year-old man died from their injuries.

A 24-year-old male passenger was transported to Kingaroy Hospital and was subsequently transferred to Brisbane via helicopter for treatment of his injuries.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing investigations into the crash.

editors picks south burnett car crash taabinga car crash
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Around the region: What’s on this weekend

        Premium Content Around the region: What’s on this weekend

        Community From a family movie night to a spooky sleepover, we’ve got your weekend covered.

        Local film to shine spotlight on domestic violence

        Premium Content Local film to shine spotlight on domestic violence

        Movies Locations across the Lockyer Valley have been transformed this week into film sets...

        Police label holiday driving behaviour as ‘concerning’

        Premium Content Police label holiday driving behaviour as ‘concerning’

        News A significant number of drug and drink drivers were detected over the holiday...

        Rescue helicopter responds to late night motorbike crash

        Premium Content Rescue helicopter responds to late night motorbike crash

        News Critical care paramedics attended the scene of the crash on the rural road