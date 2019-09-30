Menu
Login
News

Two dead, one critical in Melbourne crash

30th Sep 2019 7:22 AM

Two people are dead and another is fighting for life after a fiery crash in Melbourne's southeast.

Two vehicles crashed on Ferntree Gully Road in Oakleigh East about 8pm on Sunday, police say, with one bursting into flames.

The driver and only occupant in a Nissan Skyline was killed in the crash.

A woman, believed to be in her late teens, who was a rear seat passenger in a Mazda was taken to hospital in a critical condition but later died.

A teenage boy also in the Mazda suffered head injuries.

The driver of the Mazda and his front seat passenger were taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with injuries and are assisting police with their inquiries.

Victoria's road toll now stands at 209, compared to 152 this time last year.

fatal crash melbourne melbourne crash

Top Stories

    Financial Group offer praise for business awards

    Financial Group offer praise for business awards

    News They were titled best business in 2015, and have since set the bar high for local standards

    More solar projects investigated for green initiative

    More solar projects investigated for green initiative

    Council News Council is continuing its commitment to solar projects

    Chem resistant pests no match for new kid on the block

    Chem resistant pests no match for new kid on the block

    News A game changer in the fight against weeds

    Clinic aims for back-to-back business award gongs

    Clinic aims for back-to-back business award gongs

    Business The awards has helped shape the clinic and its future