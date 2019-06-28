Menu
Two dead in fiery highway crash

28th Jun 2019 3:01 PM

TWO people have died and a major emergency operation is underway after a multi-vehicle crash on the M1 Princess Motorway at West Wollongong a short time ago.

Emergency services were called to the M1 Princes Motorway after a crash in the southbound lanes - near Mt Keira Road overpass - involving at least two trucks and three cars about 2.10pm.

Two people have died and a vehicle caught fire during a crash on the M1 at West Wollongong Picture: 9 News Sydney
At this time all southbound lanes are closed, with two northbound lanes being utilised by emergency vehicles.

Police said at least two people have died in one of the cars; the number of injured is still being established. At least one vehicle has caught fire.

 

Southern Region Crash Investigation Unit officers are on site now and motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

Motorists who need to travel southbound are being diverted into Mount Ousley Road and the Princes Highway.

Transport NSW reports traffic in the area is very heavy and motorists are experiencing significant delays.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com.

