Paramedics at the scene of the serious crash. Picture: 7 News
Two people critical after car hits tree

7th Sep 2018 4:57 PM

TWO people have been critically injured after a car slammed into a tree at Murrumba Downs, north of Brisbane.

Emergency services were called to the serious crash on Castle Hill Drive just before 2.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said five people had been travelling in the vehicle at the time.

Three had to be cut free by fire crews on the scene.

One of the critical patients was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital and the other to Royal Brisbane and Womenâ€™s Hospital.

The three remaining occupants of the vehicle were all taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The patient details and nature of the injuries are not known.

