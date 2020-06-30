Two community groups to receive grants for upgrades, works

THE distribution of community assistance grants help organisations, business, and groups carry out their activities, and have been especially important during the lockdown period.

In the Somerset, the grants are usually distributed in two rounds each year, but applications are occasionally made outside of these rounds.

Two such applications were reviewed by councillors during this week’s meeting.

The first came from The West Moreton Landcare Group Inc. who were asking for $666 to cover archive, lodgement, and building application fees for a shelter they built.

The shelter was constructed near the intersection of Reinbotts and Clarendon Roads, on a section of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, to provide shade for trail users.

The installation of the shelter is part of a larger effort by the group, who are in the process of revegetating significant sections of the trail.

In a letter sent to council, it was explained that the application for the grant was being sent outside of the usual funding period due to the project being brought forward, thanks to the efforts of volunteers from Blaze Aid, including a registered builder.

Councillors offered no objection, and approved the requested grant in full.

The second application was submitted by the Glamorgan Vale Tennis Club Inc. who sought $2100 plus GST to carry out concreting works near the club.

The club said creating a concrete entryway to the tennis club would provide safe and easy all-weather access for visitors.

It was noted that the club hoped to schedule construction works to coincide with contractors already on-site carrying out footpath works in the area.

This project was also approved without issue.

The next proper round for applications opens on Friday, August 28.

For more information on the Somerset Community Assistance Grants, consult this page: https://www.somerset.qld.gov.au/community/community-assistance-grants

