Menu
Login
Two children have died in a house fire in Geelong East.
Two children have died in a house fire in Geelong East.
Breaking

Two kids dead in tragic house fire

by Rohan Smith
13th Sep 2018 11:08 AM

TWO young girls, aged one and two, have died after a house fire at Geelong, southwest of Melbourne.

The pair were taken to hospital this morning but could not be saved. They were later pronounced dead.

A third child, believed to be six-months-old, is in hospital with smoke inhalation and non-life threatening injuries. The fire broke out in a room at the family home in Loch Street, Geelong East, shortly before 8am and lasted less than 20 minutes before it was brought under control.

The Arson Squad is on the scene trying to determine the cause of the fire but at this stage it is not being treated as suspicious.

Loch Street is closed between St Albans Road and Kilgour Street.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online.

More to come.

fatality house fire melbourne two children

Top Stories

    Kids entertainment set for council cup

    Kids entertainment set for council cup

    Horses Grab your frocks, suits and children for a great day at the Lockyer Turf Club races

    Thrills abound at school carnival

    Thrills abound at school carnival

    News The event was the first in several years

    Road upgrade to increase safety and efficiency

    Road upgrade to increase safety and efficiency

    News Heavy vehicle numbers on the road have doubled.

    Milk processors support a 10c/litre levy

    Milk processors support a 10c/litre levy

    News Dairyfarmers organisation calls on supermarkets to up milk price

    Local Partners