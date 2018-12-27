Menu
Boy suffers head injury in head-on crash near Toowoomba

Tara Miko
by
27th Dec 2018 9:40 AM | Updated: 10:14 AM

UPDATE: A child has been taken to hospital with a head injury after a head-on crash at Meringandan West this morning.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics assessed the occupants of both vehicles involved in the crash on Highland Park Rd reported about 9.20am.

A QAS spokesman said a male child under 10 years was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

He suffered a minor head injury, he said.

EARLIER, 9.40AM: Two cars have collided head-on on a rural road northwest of Toowoomba this morning.

Emergency services are en route to the scene on Highland Park Rd at Meringandan West following reports two vehicles collided shortly before 9.20am.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are responding, with initial reports indicating minor injuries.

More information to come.

