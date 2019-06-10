Menu
Login
MOTORISTS have been urged to avoid a major Gatton road following a two-vehicle crash.
MOTORISTS have been urged to avoid a major Gatton road following a two-vehicle crash. Valerie Horton
Breaking

Major Lockyer Valley road closed after two-vehicle crash

Tobi Loftus
by
10th Jun 2019 9:10 AM

MOTORISTS have been urged to avoid a major Gatton road following a two-vehicle crash.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said Western Drive was closed at the intersection with Tenthill Creek Road following a two-vehicle crash.

"Avoid the area or expect delays," the police spokesperson said. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three fire crews were on the way to the scene of the crash on Western Drive.

"We got the call at about 8.55am," she said.

"Three crews are on the way.

"There is a possible entrapment."

More to come. 

gatton traffic toowoomba traffic
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Child taken to hospital following crash

    Child taken to hospital following crash

    News Crews are on scene at a two-vehicle traffic accident

    • 10th Jun 2019 9:34 AM
    Man in hospital following four-vehicle highway crash

    Man in hospital following four-vehicle highway crash

    Breaking A multi-vehicle crash has landed one patient in hospital

    Hard work pays off at local business recognition dinner

    Hard work pays off at local business recognition dinner

    News Five of the Lockyer Valley's best acknowledged

    First harvest for veggie garden

    First harvest for veggie garden

    News Couple's garden brings treats to the table