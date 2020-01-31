Two treated following possible rollover at bad intersection

Two patients are being treated at the scene following the accident.

PARAMEDICS and police are at the scene of a two-vehicle accident which took place at Forest Hill at around 12:30pm today.

Witnesses report that one vehicle was struck and rolled at the intersection of Fernvale-Forest Hill Road and Laidley-Gatton Road.

A female in her 60s is being treated at the scene for chest pains, while another patient is also being seen to by paramedics.

One patient was later transported to Ipswich hospital, and the other to Laidley hospital, both in a stable condition.