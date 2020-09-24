Two 18yo drivers busted without licences

CRIME WRAP: Your weekly wrap up of crime from Esk and Toogoolawah police (File Image).

TWO teenage women have been busted by police driving without a licence this week.

Its just two offences caught by Esk and Toogoolawah police.

RBT

A 29-year-old Esk man was intercepted in Esk for a Random Breath Test. The man was later issued a Notice to Appear for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Unlicensed

A 26-year-old Collingwood Park man was intercepted in Esk for a licence check and subsequently issued traffic infringement notices for driving and unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle being a Type 2 traffic offence.

A 42-year-old Fernvale man was intercepted by Esk Police for a licence check and as a result was issued a Notice to Appear in Court for Unlicensed Driving.

An 18-year-old Esk Woman was issued a Notice to Appear in Court for Unlicenced Driving in Fernvale.

An 18-year-old Fernvale man was intercepted by Esk Police for a licence check and was subsequently issued with a Notice to Appear in Court for Unlicenced Driving.

A 29-year-old Collingwood Park man was intercepted in Esk for a licence check and as a result the man was issued a Notice to Appear in the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court for Disqualified Driving. The man’s vehicle was immobilised for seven days as a Type 2 traffic offence.

Speeding

A 29-year-old Fernvale man was issued a traffic infringement notice for High end speeding. The man was exceeding the speed limit being 158km/h in a 100km/h zone at Moombra.

This is a Type 2 traffic offence and the man will face a six-month drivers licence suspension.

A 45-year-old Braemore man was issued a traffic infringement notice for high end speeding. The man was exceeding the speed limit being 143km/h in a 100km/h zone near Esk.

This is a Type 2 traffic offence and the man will face a six-month drivers licence suspension.

Busted with drugs

A 43-year-old Upper Coomera man was intercepted by Esk Police in Fernvale. The man was in possession of a drug utensil and will appear before court in relation to the matter.

Dangerous weapon

A 33-year-old Kooralgin man was intercepted in Esk for a traffic offence. The man was in unlawful possession of a knife and will appear before court in relation to the matter.