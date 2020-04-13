Twitch bans ‘bums and underboob’

Twitch has banned its users from showing off their bums and boobs during online streams to fans while stating that cleavage is permitted. Picture: Twitch

Twitch has banned its users from showing off their bums and boobs during online streams to fans.

The move is part of new rules on nudity introduced this week by the Amazon-owned site that outline precisely how much skin streamers can show, The Sun reports.

As part of the guidelines, streamers have been told they are allowed to show cleavage - but no nipples (if you're a woman) or genitals.

Twitch has previously come under criticism for the way it handles bans of streamers who post videos of themselves wearing skimpy attire.

The site's old rules around clothing were vague, leaving streamers in the dark over what they could or could not get away with.

"Historically, to address the variety of situations and content on Twitch, our policy on Nudity and Attire focused on context," Twitch said in a blog post on Tuesday.

"We've heard from our community, however, that our policy isn't clear enough about what is and is not allowed on stream, and in particular that more detail is needed for streams like body art or outdoor streams."

Twitch is the world's most popular streaming site with more than 15 million daily users.

Streamers mostly play video games but some create artwork and music or just film themselves having a natter.

They rake in cash via a mix of paid subscriptions, advertising revenue and voluntary donations from viewers known as "tips".

A growing trend has seen women (and some men) stream with a lot of cleavage or underboob on show in a bid to win more subscribers.

Now, these streamers have been told their clothing has to meet a "standard level of coverage".

You can't broadcast nude or partially nude, and "must cover the area extending from your hips to the bottom of your pelvis and buttocks", Twitch wrote.

Female streamers must cover their nipples and can't show off the underside of their breasts, also known as "underboob".

However, "cleavage is unrestricted as long as these requirements are met."

The new rules come into effect immediately with no grace period for content creators.

Streamers have also been given a deadline of May 1 to take down videos that violate the new guidelines.

"We've outlined these minimum levels of coverage to increase clarity on expectations, so you're not left guessing what is or is not acceptable," Twitch wrote.

Originally published as Twitch bans 'bums and underboob'