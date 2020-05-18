Menu
Mayday Road at Batlow.
Mayday Road at Batlow. DT
News

BREAKING: Twin three-year-old girls killed in blaze

by The Daily Telegraph
18th May 2020 2:29 PM

Two three-year-old girls have tragically died in a house fire in the state's south west.

Firefighters pulled the twins from a house on Mayday Rd at Batlow just after 11am when the home went up in flames.

Despite efforts to save their lives, the girls both died at the scene.

Police have established a crime scene. Picture: 9News
Police have established a crime scene. Picture: 9News CH9

Fire and Rescue crews have extinguished the blaze and a crime scene has been established by officers from the Riverina Police District who are being assisted by the State Crime Command's Financial Crimes Squad's Arson Unit.

It's not yet known what sparked the deadly fire.

More to come.

