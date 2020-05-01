Twilight author’s cryptic post

A countdown can only mean one thing …

Twilight author Stephenie Meyer, who penned the four wildly popular books, has published a mysterious countdown to May 4 on her website, stepheniemeyer.com.

It has thrown diehard fans of the supernatural story into a spin, with theories suggesting Meyer will finally release the Twilight partner book, Midnight Sun.

Midnight Sun is told from the perspective of vampire Edward Cullen, who was played by British actor Robert Pattinson in all five films.

The original books, Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse and Breaking Dawn, were told from the perspective of Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart).

In a blog post on her website, Meyer said there was "a lot more" to Edward's story.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in a scene from 2008 film Twilight’.

"There is so much more to his side of the story than there is to Bella's in that first chapter," she wrote in the undated post.

"After all, Bella only knows that an incredibly gorgeous boy is looking at her funny. Meanwhile, Edward is suffering through one of the most momentous days of his very long life.

"First there's the shock and frustration of not being able to hear Bella's thoughts, then the wild, monstrous reaction to her scent, followed by the incredible expenditure of self-control that it takes to not kill her … His side of Bella's first day at Forks High School is a hundred times more exciting than her own.

"Though I didn't have time to work on it right away, the idea of letting Edward have his chance to speak stuck with me."

Author Stephenie Meyer at The Twilight Saga: New Moon premiere in 2009. Picture: Matt Sayles/AP

It would be a long time coming if this is the case, with a draft of the novel leaking back in 2008, when the first film premiered and became an instant cultural phenomenon.

Meyer shelved the project at the time, and it is still to be released.

The 46-year-old author, who is worth a staggering $125 million, is also the co-owner of production company Fickle Fish, leading others to believe the countdown could be film-related.

The five movies in the franchise grossed an astronomical $US3.346 billion at the global box office, with the sequel New Moon breaking box office records at the time as the biggest midnight screening and opening day in history, grossing an estimated $US72.7 million.

It was not just the majestic story of vampires and werewolves that captivated the world, but its three then little-known stars. Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner were young, fresh-faced actors when they were cast in the first low-budget film in 2007.

Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson at the premiere for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn-Part 2 in 2012. Picture: Gabriel Pecot/AP

They then became the three most famous actors in Hollywood at the time as Twilight fever exploded around the world.

The original book was published in 2005 with a print run of 75,000 copies. It debuted at number five on the New York Times Best Seller list within a month of its release, and later peaked at number one.