Twenty years, generations of memories at school anniversary

TWO DECADES of history were celebrated at Faith Lutheran College on Saturday night, at the school’s 20th Anniversary Ball.

Students, staff, scholars, and supporters, both past and present, crowded into the college to commemorate the milestone.

Principal Janelle Anderson led guests on a tour of the school, which is in a near-constant state of expansion and development, with new facilities being constructed on a yearly basis.

There was dinner, drinks, and discussion to be had, as visitors new and old reminisced about their experiences with the school.

Even the unexpected but welcome bout of wind and rain that swept through the area wasn’t enough to dissuade attendees from enjoying themselves.

Throughout the evening, guests were invited to write their names, memories, or messages in icing on the cake, so that when it was cut up, everyone would be able to share in the history of the school’s lengthy legacy.

“Twenty years. It’s passed so quickly in the time since I arrived, thirteen years ago,” Mrs Anderson said.

“It’s something that’s not just a highlight for us, but the wider community as well. Twenty years of faith, and we hope, many more years to go.”