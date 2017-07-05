Legendary teacher honoured with amazing 20-foot mural

MASTERPEICE: A giant mural honouring local legend Bob Fifoot has been painted in Gatton by First Coat Lockyer artist Claire Foxton.

LOCAL legend Bob Fifoot has been publicly honoured with a 20 foot mural as part of First Coat Lockyer Festival.

The retired Maths teacher is well-known in the Lockyer Valley for his many years teaching at Lockyer District High School from 1964- 2013.

"It's nice to be recognised," Mr Fifoot said.

"I did teach for 49 years at Lockyer High and made sure I did everything I could to help all of my students flourish over the years."

Australian artist, muralist and designer, Claire Foxten chose Mr Fifoot as her mural subject after reading his story on the Gatton Star website.

"Claire rang me and asked, 'can I paint you?'," Mr Fifoot chuckled.

"She told me she was doing this street art for council on the old squash building and that she'd chosen me.

"I said 'that's good, why not.'"

First Coat Lockyer Curator Grace Dewar with artist Claire Foxton - whose mural subject was local retired Maths teacher Bob Fifoot. Francis Witsenhuysen

Mr Fifoot said he was pleased to have the chance to help the community's progression with events like the First Coat Festival.

"The whole First coast team are wonderful people, easy to work with and such obvious and genuine artists," he said.

"We should give respect to all three of them.

"The murals are something people can admire and talk to others about and share in the community."

Being impressed by the mural's finished result was an understatement for Mr Fifoot.

"Claire is so clever and good," he said,

"I think it is a superb piece of street art."