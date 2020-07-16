Menu
Padma Lakshmi has revealed she eats between 7000 and 8000 calories a day while filming Top Chef.
Padma Lakshmi has revealed she eats between 7000 and 8000 calories a day while filming Top Chef.
TV

TV star’s shocking diet confession

by Naledi Ushe, Fox News
16th Jul 2020 10:33 AM

Model and TV host Padma Lakshmi has revealed just how extreme your calorie intake can be when you front a cooking show.

The presenter on the long-running series Top Chef, which streams on Binge, said she eats anywhere from 7000 to 8000 calories a day while filming the show.

Lakshmi, 49, also said she could be sampling more than 30 dishes each episode, she revealed in a new interview with Women's Health.

"Those chefs are cooking to win, so they're putting in as much lard and butter and salt as they can," Lakshmi said.

 

The former model also revealed she started taking preventive diabetic medication to regulate her blood sugar levels during filming because diabetes runs in her family

Padma Lakshmi with Heidi Klum at the Emmys. Picture: Instagram
Padma Lakshmi with Heidi Klum at the Emmys. Picture: Instagram

"My parents are diabetic," she said.

In addition to a healthy eating routine, Lakshmi has a robust fitness schedule. The Top Chef star was diagnosed with scoliosis at age 13.

"I started going to pilates a few years ago, because my chiropractor recommended it for my back," she said.

"Pilates changed my body. It made me strong in places I didn't know I needed to be."

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio. Picture: Smallz & Raskind/Bravo
Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio. Picture: Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Lakshmi added: "I have a butt now that I didn't have during my modelling career!"

This story originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as TV star's shocking diet confession

