Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bill McDonald with Sharyn Ghidella during their time with Channel 7. Picture: Richard Walker
Bill McDonald with Sharyn Ghidella during their time with Channel 7. Picture: Richard Walker
Business

TV media identity forges ‘exciting’ new career

by Anthony Marx
1st Feb 2020 11:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Channel 7 and 10 journo Bill McDonald will forge a new career as a sales consultant at real estate firm Harcourts.

The news hound needs little introduction to most people having graced Australian television screens in a variety of media roles over the past 30 years.

Bill McDonald, with Pat Welsh and Giian Rooney, ahead of the Rio Olympics. Picture: Marc Robertson
Bill McDonald, with Pat Welsh and Giian Rooney, ahead of the Rio Olympics. Picture: Marc Robertson

What is less known is his passion for real estate, having completed many purchases, sales and renovations of his own properties, as well as hosting Suncorp's 'Master the Market' video series and featuring on 7's Better Homes and Gardens program with his wife Juls and sons Jordan, Hamish, William and James.

Harcourts Queensland boss Jonathan King says the company was both "excited and thrilled" that McDonald will join the firm from next month.

More Stories

Show More
7 news bill mcdonald business harcourt journalist

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two treated following possible rollover at bad intersection

        premium_icon Two treated following possible rollover at bad intersection

        News Two patients are being treated following a two-vehicle coalition at Forest Hill around 12:30pm.

        Police raid homes linked to Connor Horan’s babysitter

        premium_icon Police raid homes linked to Connor Horan’s babysitter

        Crime Three crime scenes declared in investigation into Connor’s death

        Full steam ahead for regional passenger rail

        premium_icon Full steam ahead for regional passenger rail

        News Mayors join forces in push for passenger rail link.

        ROAD WORKS: The 10 most costly roads in the Somerset

        premium_icon ROAD WORKS: The 10 most costly roads in the Somerset

        News All but one of these roads are gravel in the list of costly roads