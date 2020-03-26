TV chef’s chilling post before virus death

Autralian chef Curtis Stone is hartbroken over the loss of fellow, world renowned chef Floyd Cardoz, who lost his battle with COVID-19. Picture: Instagram/curtisstone

World renowned TV chef Floyd Cardoz has died at the age of 59 after he tested positive to coronavirus on March 18.

Cardoz was being treated at Mountainside Medical Center in New Jersey, according to a statement from Hunger Inc. Hospitality, where he was the culinary director.

"It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing away of Chef Floyd Cardoz," it read.

"He is survived by his mother Beryl, wife Barkha and sons Justin and Peter."

In his final, chilling Instagram post, Floyd, who is a Top Chef Masters winner, gave followers a glimpse into his health struggles alongside a photo of himself from a hospital bed.

"Sincere apologies, everyone. I am sorry for causing undue panic around my earlier post," Floyd wrote.

"I was feeling feverish and hence as a precautionary measure, admitted myself into hospital in New York.

"I was hugely anxious about my state of health and my post was highly irresponsible causing panic in several quarters," he wrote. "I returned to New York on March 8th via Frankfurt."

He was apologising for worrying fans after sharing a previous post concerning his health.

He rose to fame in the mid 90s’ with his popular Tabla restaurant in New York, the pioneering modern Indian restaurant he opened with Danny Meyer in 1998. Picture: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Floyd would shortly after test positive for the coronavirus.

The news of Floyd's death prompted an outpouring of tributes from the restaurant industry worldwide and from his fans.

He rose to fame in the mid 1990s with his popular Tabla restaurant in New York - he then went on to open Bombay Bar and was also known for his Bombay Canteen and O Pedro restaurants in Mumbai.

"Rest In Peace my friend, thank you for sharing your passion with all of us. We are all heartbroken," wrote fellow renowned American chef and restaurateur, Andrew Carmellini on Instagram.

Australian chef Curtis Stone also took to his Instagram to pay tribute to his good friend.

"Today, I am filled with sadness. My good friend Floyd Cardoz has lost his battle with COVID-19. He was a huge inspiration to me not only for his incredible culinary talent but for his personal values. He was an extremely proud family man and dedicated husband and father. Love you, mate. RIP."

"Floyd Cardoz made us all proud," Top Chef host and judge Padma Lakshmi tweeted.

Australian chef Curtis Stone paid tribute to Floyd, who was also a Top Chef Masters winner. Picture: Instagram/curtisstone

"Nobody who lived in NY in the early aughts could forget how delicious and packed Tabla always was. He had an impish smile, an innate need to make those around him happy, and a delicious touch. This is a huge loss …"

Fellow judge Tom Coliccio added on Twitter: "Horrible news. Thoughts are with Floyd's family, rest peacefully my friend."

Cardoz was the executive chef at Tabla, the pioneering modern Indian restaurant he opened with Danny Meyer in 1998, earning him multiple accolades and critical acclaim. He later helmed Meyer's North End Grill, while he competed and won on Bravo's third season of Top Chef Masters.

"Bravo and the #TopChef family are deeply saddened by the passing of Chef Floyd Cardoz," Bravo wrote on Instagram this morning.

"Floyd was a talented chef who competed and won Top Chef Masters. He was thoughtful, kind and his smile illuminated a room. He was an inspiration to chefs around the world and we offer our deepest sympathy to his family and friends."

Originally published as TV chef's chilling post before virus death