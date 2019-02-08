Turtles pay the price

WATCH OUT: Gary Fitzgerald shows one of the new hatchlings, whose mother was hit by a vehicle.

WATCH OUT: Gary Fitzgerald shows one of the new hatchlings, whose mother was hit by a vehicle. Meg Bolton

DRY weather is causing havoc for the turtle population in the Lockyer Valley with an increased number of turtles being hit on the roads.

More than 20 turtles have been hit by oncoming traffic in the past week alone.

University of Queensland Vets Small Animal Hospital Nurse manager Gary Fitzgerald said the turtles are fleeing dried up lakes, dams and rivers across the region.

"The turtles are coming up from dried up water sources around the place," Mr Fitzgerald said.

Since November, about 30 turtles have been taken to the UQ Vets Small Animal Hospital after getting in the way of oncoming vehicles.

But, in the past week Mr Fitzgerald said there has been an influx of incidences.

"We had two last Wednesday night and four on Monday (February 4)," he said.

Lockyer Valley regional council workers also responded to a mass incident where 15 turtles were hit on Smithfield Road.

Mayor Tanya Milligan urged residents to be mindful for wildlife crossing the road.

"Please ensure you drive to conditions and apply extra caution, particularly in areas known to have a higher volume of wildlife," Cr Milligan said.

"Unfortunately given our very dry conditions, not only is the community feeling it, but so too are our wildlife."

Mr Fitzgerald urged residents to continue to bring injured wildlife to the vet hospital.

"We are 365 days 24/7 so we can give them pain relief and get them looked after," he said.

Along with the injured turtles, the UQ veterinarians also have seven new hatchlings to look after.

Mr Fitzgerald said the February hatchlings are developing swimmingly and should be released in the next few weeks.