Pets & Animals

Turtle pair rescued from fisho’s hooks

by Peter Carruthers
7th Jul 2020 8:54 AM
TWO freshwater turtles are recovering well in the wake of surgery to remove fish hooks after being caught by an angler at Ryan Weare Park.

On Sunday Hudson Daley confronted a man allegedly fishing for turtles in Freshwater Creek before confiscating the animals and dropping them at a Cairns vet.

Two freshwater turtles have been treated by a Cairns vet after being rescued from a man who hooked the animals at Ryan Weare Park. Picture: HUDSON DALEY
"(The angler) had the cheek to step on (the turtle) and cut the line then just drop him in a bucket right in front of me," he said.

Mr Daley was appalled a protected native species had allegedly been targeted.

Annabelle Olsson of Boongarry Veterinary Surgery at Aeroglen operated to remove the hooks on Monday.

"They are an indigenous traditional food but around the CBD and common waterways they are a protected species and we get a lot of foreigners who don't understand," she said.

"(It's a common thing) in our surgery. The fish hooks usually get caught in the stomach and almost always require a general anaesthetic and surgery.

The maximum penalty for unlawfully taking a Krefft's River turtle is $13,345.

animals freshwater creek turtles

