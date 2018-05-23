TURSA office ready to open in Gatton

OPENING SOON: A new Tursa Employment and Training centre will open its doors in Gatton on July 1.

OPENING SOON: A new Tursa Employment and Training centre will open its doors in Gatton on July 1. Lachlan McIvor

THE DOORS to the new TURSA Employment and Training office in Gatton will open in the middle of the year.

The not-for-profit organisation, which aims to find work for people who are searching for employment and link workers to businesses seeking employees, will officially be open in town on July 1.

They are a nationally accredited Registered Training Organisation and deliver programmes and services such as jobactive, Work for the Dole and Disability Employment Services across their 58 offices in Queensland and New South Wales.

TURSA founder and managing director Ron Rathborne said opening hours for the base on North Street would be dictated by the level of interest from the community.

Another TURSA office on Patrick Street, Laidley is run full-time with four full-time employees.

"We want to provide a full time service and at least two or three days minimum there (in Gatton),” Mr Rathborne said.

"(At this stage) we have not got a clue how many people we will have as participants.

"In our team, everyone is getting fired up and ready to go for the opening.”

The organisation has grown from employing just a single staff member in May 1995 to a team of more than 400 with offices located from Forster in New South Wales to Noosaville.

"We've just grown carefully over the years... I'm happy we're in Gatton, it's a lovely little place,” Mr Rathborne said.

"It's a great thing for TURSA to come to town.

"We specialised many years ago in employment services going to smaller country towns and setting up offices.

"Our intention is to create every possible chance for people to get employment that suits them.

"We've got to do something about keeping regional Australia alive.

"The big money goes into the cities but often other places tend to miss out.”

To register interest for services provided by the Gatton TURSA Employment and Training office, phone 1300 020 620 closer to the opening date or visit their website.

Lachlan McIvor